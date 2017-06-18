Watch: Gleeful young Royals steal the show at Trooping of the Colour celebrations

Prince George and Princess Charlotte waved in excitement on the balcony of Kensington Palace today to aircrafts which flew overhead as part of celebrations for the annual Trooping the Colour procession.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by other senior royals to mark her official birthday.

George and Charlotte stood in front of their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they watched on in delight as they made their first appearance since the wedding of Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa.

The 91-year-old monarch was greeted today by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London.

She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.

The Duke and Duchess and Cambridge and their two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony. Source: 1 NEWS

Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback.

William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.

The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.

Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Source: Associated Press