 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Gleeful young Royals steal the show at Trooping of the Colour celebrations

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Prince George and Princess Charlotte waved in excitement on the balcony of Kensington Palace today to aircrafts which flew overhead as part of celebrations for the annual Trooping the Colour procession. 

The pair joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals for the event at Buckingham Palace.
Source: The Telegraph

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by other senior royals to mark her official birthday. 

George and Charlotte stood in front of their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they watched on in delight as they made their first appearance since the wedding of Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa.

The 91-year-old monarch was greeted today by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London.

She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.

Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte with Prince William at right and Prince George, foreground, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The Duke and Duchess and Cambridge and their two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback.

William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.

The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.

Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London.

Source: Associated Press

The day began on a sombre note when Elizabeth and Philip observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the horrific London apartment tower fire.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:30
2

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

00:28
3
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Blunder! The moment Jimmy Spithill orchestrates magical Oracle comeback – then crew blow it with rookie mistake

00:29
4
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

00:46
5
The British and Irish Lions coach could only laugh as he was forced to respond to more accusations from the All Blacks camp.

When a look says it all: Warren Gatland and Peter O'Mahony dumbfounded by reporter's question on divided Lions squad

00:29
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ