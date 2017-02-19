Watch: Gleeful revellers hurl 100 tonnes of tomatoes at each other in Chile

Hundreds of people participated in the seventh annual Tomato War in Quillon, Chile, today.

One hundred tonnes of tomatoes were placed inside a rodeo ring and the participants gleefully pitched, heaved and smashed tomatoes at each other.

Firemen who doused the crowd of tomato revellers with water were also made the targets of some of the tomatoes thrown.

According to the local Quillon Fire Chief Cesar Martinez, the turnout for the event was particularly good given that wildfires which have been raging throughout the summer in Chile have damaged tourism.