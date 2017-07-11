Watch: Gleeful Kim Jong un watches performance celebrating missile launch

North Korea's state broadcaster KRT has aired footage of Kim Jong Un attending a performance held in celebration of the firing of the intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 last week.

The country's leader was seen attending the variety show along with senior officials from the state and the army in the footage that aired late yesterday.

They were joined by a host of parties, including technicians, and other employees and students working in the field of national defence science who contributed to the successful missile launch, according to KRT.