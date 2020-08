A three-year old girl survived being swept 10 metres up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan's northern city of Hsinchu on Sunday.

Footage on Facebook showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

She was shocked but not injured, her parents said.