Watch: Gigantic live 400kg croc caught near popular fishing spot in Darwin

Wildlife rangers in Australia say the capture of a gigantic four-metre saltwater crocodile in a popular Darwin fishing spot should serve as a warning to locals.

The crocodile, which weighed in at around 400kg, was removed from Sadgroves Creek after being trapped by NT Parks and Wildlife specialists on Saturday afternoon, Nine News reports.

"It's not normal to find a croc of his size at Sadgroves," NT ranger Ian Hunt said.

"The average would be two metres in that area – which is about half his size."

Mr Hunt said the croc was covered in barnacles that suggested it had been out at sea for a long period of time.