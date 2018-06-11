Watch: Gigantic humpback leaps majestically from the water only metres away from whale watching boat

A giant humpback whale has provided a once in a lifetime moment for some tourists in Port Macquarie, New South Wales.

Video taken from a whale watching boat on Friday shows the marine mammal jumping out of the water only metres away.

The resulting splash soaks the tourists onboard, but judging from their delighted reactions they were more than happy to get wet from the display.

"Oh my god," one man can be heard exclaiming while laughing in disbelief.