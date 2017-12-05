Watch: 'A gift from the sky' - rare glimmering rainbow graces Taiwan for record-breaking nine hours

A rainbow may have shattered a world record of being the longest lasting after gracing the sky above Taiwan for nine hours.

Students and professors from the Chinese Culture University in Tapei's mountains recorded the rainbow, which appeared in the sky for eight hours and 58 minutes, reports the BBC.

The current world record is a rainbow that lasted for six hours in Yorkshire, England, according to the Guinness World Records.

"It was amazing… It felt like a gift from the sky... It's so rare!" said Chou Kun-hsuan, a professor at the University.

"After four hours, we mobilised all our students and began to notify everyone in the school to take pictures and send us pictures.

"When we broke the previous record after passing six hours, I was hardly able to stay seated for lunch; it was around lunchtime.

"I was so excited; I wanted to make sure we captured the rainbow. But then it did something even more incredible; it went on to beat the previous record by another three hours!"