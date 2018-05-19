Watch: Giddy fans arrive at 'Harry and Meghan Central' station ahead of Royal Wedding

The first train of the day arrived on time into Windsor Station on Saturday morning UK time, with royal fans keen to get a glimpse of the royal wedding on board.

Brandishing Union Jack flags, the early risers waved enthusiastically as they made their way out of the station to take their places among the crowds near Windsor Castle.

The station is renamed to 'Harry and Meghan Central' to mark the occasion.

Royal fans have been camping outside the castle for days to mark their spots for the wedding between Prince Harry and the American actress Meghan Markle.

From St. George's Chapel on the castle grounds, the ceremony - complete with Anglican prayers and tradition, classical music and a gospel choir - will be beamed to tens of millions of TV viewers throughout the world.