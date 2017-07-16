 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Get the olive oil! Turkish oil wrestling competition kicks off with fierce action

share

Source:

Associated Press

The annual Turkish oil wrestling competition was kicked off in Kirkpinar where young wrestlers faced off.

The event in Kirkpinar has been running for over 600 years.
Source: Associated Press

This traditional Turkish sport has been around for more than 600 years since the Ottoman Empire in the 14th century when two brothers who were also soldiers under the empire wrestled for hours in Kirkpinar.

Unfortunately, they could not defeat each other and died of exhaustion. Ever since then, Kirkpinar has held oil wrestling matches to commemorate the brothers' brave and tenacious spirit.

Oil wrestling or grease wrestling, is the Turkish national sport where the wrestlers are shirtless and wear hand-stitched leather trousers called a kispet, which is traditionally made of water buffalo hide. They then douse themselves in olive oil before a match begins.

"It cannot be called oil wrestling if wrestlers do not douse themselves with olive oil or wear kispets," said Osman, host of the wrestling competition.

An oil wrestling match is won by pinning the opponent's back and shoulder on the ground. Since oil makes a wrestler's body slippery, having an effective hold on the opponent's kispet is the best strategy.

"Wrestlers use (the) only strategy with the kispet for grasp, seize and grab. So, the strategy comes from the trousers," said Kut, a guide of the local city museum.

Oil wrestling in Kirkpinar represents the highest level of all oil wrestling competitions in Turkey.

This year, Kirkpinar will see the largest number of wrestlers in recent years, for in total 2200 wrestlers would participate in the competition.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

00:42
2
Both star players played next to no role in the drawn Lions series with injury.

Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

00:27
3
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:22
4
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

BOOM! Hurricanes' Tongan Bear Loni Uhila flattens Jordan Taufua with monster hit

00:24
5
Sherwood's final jump secured victory, scoring 92.33 points after landing a no-handed double backflip.

NZ motocross rider Levi Sherwood wins gold at X-Games landing insane double backflip manoeuvre

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

United States' Ryan Lochte.

Brazil court dismisses disgraced US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte false report case

Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics.

00:53
The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.

Watch: 'He's an all-round fighter' - Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury praises Joseph Parker

The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 