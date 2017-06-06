Watch: 'Get off my bus or I get the police!' Driver boots Sydney woman to the kerb for launching into anti-Muslim tirade

An incident involving a Sydney woman and bus driver is being investigated by New South Wales police after footage emerged of the driver kicking the lady off his bus for what he said were racist comments.

The confrontation took place last Saturday in Sydney's CBD after the woman began ranting about Muslims.

"Everyone who is Muslim has a chance to be radicalised," she said in a video released by Islamophobia Register Australia.

The woman was quickly challenged by a fellow passenger who declared she was Muslim.

The woman appeared to be ready to argue with the Muslim passenger but was abruptly interrupted by the bus driver who had since stopped the bus and made his way down to her seat to address her.

"Could you please get off my bus?" he asked.

"No I won't," she responded - the reply appearing to infuriate the driver.

"You can either get off my bus or I get the police," he replied.

The woman, seemingly offended, asked the driver what she was doing wrong.

"Racist abuse," he said.

The accusation triggered another tirade of insults as she was escorted off the bus with 9 News reporting she slapped the driver on the way out.