 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Get on the ground' - police body cam captures intense Sydney raid to hunt hiding murder suspects

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dramatic body cam footage has captured the moment a man was arrested for alleged murder after his house was raided and he was captured by New South Wales police.

Two men were arrested during the raid after being charged for allegedly shooting a Chinese man at a Sydney Buddhist temple earlier this year.
Source: NSW Police

The 45-year old man was one of two arrested for the alleged murder of Qin Wu, after he was shot dead at a makeshift Buddhist temple in Sydney on February 1 this year.

Police raided a home in the Sydney suburb of Croydon in heavy body armour to make the arrests in connection to the fatal shooting at approximately 6.30am local time yesterday.

"Get on the ground," officers yell at the half-dressed suspect before repeatedly commanding him to put his hands behind his back.

A second man, 35, was arrested around midday yesterday, also charged with murder and shooting with intent to murder.

Mr Wu was shot in a home which doubled as a Buddhist temple, but it was also allegedly used as a meeting place for drug dealers.

NSW police said investigations into Mr Wu's murder would continue.

"We are alleging that Qin was shot when he intervened during an argument between his friend and the men charged today," Detective Sergeant Justin Moynihan said.

"Ultimately, someone out there knows something, and they might be concealing an offence. Now is the time to come forward."

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

00:38
2
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:43
3
The passenger said every Muslim has a chance to be radicalised.

Watch: 'Get off my bus or I get the police!' Driver boots Sydney woman to the kerb for launching into anti-Muslim tirade


01:07
4
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
5
The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.

00:26
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

CCTV shows Sergio Farina ushering nearby civilians into his restaurant as people fled for their lives.

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ