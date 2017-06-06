Watch: 'Get on the ground' - police body cam captures intense Sydney raid to hunt hiding murder suspects

Dramatic body cam footage has captured the moment a man was arrested for alleged murder after his house was raided and he was captured by New South Wales police.

The 45-year old man was one of two arrested for the alleged murder of Qin Wu, after he was shot dead at a makeshift Buddhist temple in Sydney on February 1 this year.

Police raided a home in the Sydney suburb of Croydon in heavy body armour to make the arrests in connection to the fatal shooting at approximately 6.30am local time yesterday.

"Get on the ground," officers yell at the half-dressed suspect before repeatedly commanding him to put his hands behind his back.

A second man, 35, was arrested around midday yesterday, also charged with murder and shooting with intent to murder.

Mr Wu was shot in a home which doubled as a Buddhist temple, but it was also allegedly used as a meeting place for drug dealers.

NSW police said investigations into Mr Wu's murder would continue.

"We are alleging that Qin was shot when he intervened during an argument between his friend and the men charged today," Detective Sergeant Justin Moynihan said.