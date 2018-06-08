Watch: 'Get the f*** outta here!' Angry neighbour shoots gun over head of man near lava flow on Hawaii's Big Island

A woman who evacuated her Hawaii home because of the erupting Kilauea volcano has filmed an angry neighbour shooting at a man near a lava flow.

Patty Jones told The Associated Press she started recording cellphone video after the man stormed out of his pickup truck and accosted another neighbour last week, believing the man didn't belong there.

Her video shows the first man firing over the other man's head. The first man pointed the gun at the second, who was screaming, "I live here."

John Hubbard is charged with reckless engendering, terroristic threatening and other charges in state court. US prosecutors have also charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tensions have been running high over looting fears in Leilani Estates, where lava has been flowing since early May in a mostly rural district of Hawaii's Big Island.