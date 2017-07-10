 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: German store owner left to pick up the pieces after G20 protesters loot stores

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cleanup workers were on the streets today after anti-globalisation activists rioted for a second night, as Hamburg hosts the Group of 20 leaders.

Hundreds of protesters looted stores and threw Molotov cocktails at buildings during the violent protest in Hamburg.
Source: Associated Press

Riots looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and petrol bombs.

Police said riots were extremely violent in the early hours of yesterday in the city's Schanzenviertel neighbourhood.

Hundreds of officers went into buildings to arrest rioters while being attacked with iron rods and Molotov cocktails thrown from the roofs.

Thirteen activists were arrested when special units stormed one building.

Some 500 people looted a supermarket in the neighbourhood as well as smaller stores.

Cars were torched, street fires lit as activists built barricades with garbage cans and bikes.


Related

Politics

UK and Europe

01:58
The American leader's refusal to join other nations on climate change and trade was noted in the summit's final declaration.

Trump puts USA in a club of one at G20 meeting in Hamburg
02:08
Police resources were stretched as demonstrators built barricades, threw fireworks and even disrupted events.

Violent clashes outside G20 venue continue with up to 30 marches taking place
00:29
Masked thugs threw smoke bombs and glass bottles at German police officers, who fired water cannons and pepper spray.

Police use water guns to disperse aggressive protestors at G20 summit

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

2

Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

01:40
3

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


00:35
4
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ