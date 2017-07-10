Watch: German store owner left to pick up the pieces after G20 protesters loot stores

Cleanup workers were on the streets today after anti-globalisation activists rioted for a second night, as Hamburg hosts the Group of 20 leaders.

Riots looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and petrol bombs.

Police said riots were extremely violent in the early hours of yesterday in the city's Schanzenviertel neighbourhood.

Hundreds of officers went into buildings to arrest rioters while being attacked with iron rods and Molotov cocktails thrown from the roofs.

Thirteen activists were arrested when special units stormed one building.

Some 500 people looted a supermarket in the neighbourhood as well as smaller stores.

Cars were torched, street fires lit as activists built barricades with garbage cans and bikes.