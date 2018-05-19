Watch: George Clooney & wife Amal, Oprah and Victoria and David Beckham among famous faces at Harry and Meghan’s wedding

George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey are among the first guests to arrive at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The American talk-show titan and the Hollywood star are among celebrities, royalty, athletes and family friends in the 600-strong congregation invited to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Singer James Blunt, Idris Elba and David and Victoria Beckham have also arrived at the gothic chapel, where the wedding will start soon.