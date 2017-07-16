Watch: Futuristic self-fuelling hydrogen boat sets off on epic six-year journey

A boat that fuels itself has set off around the world from Paris on a six-year journey that its designers hope will serve as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future.

Energy Observer will use its solar panels, wind turbines and a hydrogen fuel cell system to power its trip.

The $6 million boat headed off today from Paris toward the Atlantic.

The futuristic-looking 30.5-metre boat will rely on sun or wind during the day and tap into its hydrogen reservoirs at night.

It produces its own hydrogen through electrolysis of sea water.