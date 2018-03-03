 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Futuristic 'flying boat' looks to revolutionise ocean travel

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A "flying-boat" powered by a V8 engine which soars up to 7 metres above the oceans surface is hoping to change the way people travel between islands.

The AirFish 8 is powered by a standard V8 car engine.
Source: Wigetworks

The futuristic looking AirFish 8 is a wing-in-ground (WIG) vessel developed by the Singapore based company Wigetworks to ferry passengers between islands in a faster more cost efficient manner.

The vessel is powered by a standard V8 car engine, running on 95 octane petrol and is capable of travelling up to 482 kilometres.

It's also extremely quick, hitting speeds of up to 196km/h, nearly four times faster than a typical island hopping ferry.

The AirFish 8 can transport up to eight passengers and Wigetworks hopes to have them in operation later this year. 

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: England set Black Caps chase of 235 for ODI series lead in Wellington

2
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

3

US teacher accused of having sex with her 14-year-old student released on bond

4

'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

00:24
5
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: England set Black Caps chase of 235 for ODI series lead in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 