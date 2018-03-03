Watch: Futuristic 'flying boat' looks to revolutionise ocean travel

A "flying-boat" powered by a V8 engine which soars up to 7 metres above the oceans surface is hoping to change the way people travel between islands.

The futuristic looking AirFish 8 is a wing-in-ground (WIG) vessel developed by the Singapore based company Wigetworks to ferry passengers between islands in a faster more cost efficient manner.

The vessel is powered by a standard V8 car engine, running on 95 octane petrol and is capable of travelling up to 482 kilometres.

It's also extremely quick, hitting speeds of up to 196km/h, nearly four times faster than a typical island hopping ferry.