Watch: Is this the future for prem Kiwi babies? Artificial womb helps tiny lambs grow

Source:

Associated Press

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies - and remarkable testing with tiny lambs suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mum that it just might work.

The lamb can be seen moving and squirming through the bag filled with nutrient-rich fluid, developed in the US.
Source: CNN

Today, premature infants weighing as little as 0.45 kilos are hooked to ventilators and other machines inside incubators. 

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is aiming for a gentler solution, to give the tiniest prem babies a few more weeks cocooned in a womb-like environment - treating them more like foetuses than newborns in hopes of giving them a better chance of healthy survival.

The researchers created a fluid-filled transparent container to simulate how foetuses float in amniotic fluid inside mum's uterus, and attached it to a mechanical placenta that keeps blood oxygenated.

In early-stage animal testing, extremely premature lambs grew, apparently normally, inside the system for three to four weeks, the team reported.

"We start with a tiny foetus that is pretty inert and spends most of its time sleeping. Over four weeks we see that foetus open its eyes, grow wool, breathe, swim," said Dr Emily Partridge, a CHOP research fellow and first author of the study published in Nature Communications.

"It's hard to describe actually how uniquely awe-inspiring it is to see," she added in an interview.

Human testing still is three to five years away, although the team already is in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration.

"We're trying to extend normal gestation," said Dr Alan Flake, a foetal surgeon at CHOP who is leading the project and considers it a temporary bridge between the mother's womb and the outside world.

Increasingly hospitals attempt to save the most critically premature infants, those born before 26 weeks gestation and even those right at the limits of viability - 22 to 23 weeks. 

Extreme prematurity is a leading cause of infant mortality, and those who do survive frequently have serious disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

