Watch: Fun-loving panda frolics in snow, pulls off perfect commando roll

Source:Associated Press
A panda in the Dalian Forest Zoo couldn't contain its excitement after a fresh snowfall in northeast China's Liaoning Province this week.
The panda crawled, rolled and somersaulted across the snow, and even climbed a tree where it performed some acrobatic stunts.
According to the breeders of the zoo, the panda is six-years-old and came from southwest China's Sichuan Province.
It is the most excitable among the three pandas in the zoo and becomes very happy upon seeing snowfall.
