Watch: Fun in canoes, on football pitch for Prince William and Duchess Kate with children in Northern Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the water overnight during a visit to an adventure playground in Northern Ireland.

The royal couple donned life vests and helmets before getting into canoes and paddling them out into the lake.

William and Kate also showed off their footballing skills on the newly refurbished pitch in Belfast's national football stadium, Windsor Park, before meeting people involved in community football projects.

Before they left they were presented with three small green Northern Ireland home shirts, with the names of their children and the numbers 1, 2 and 3 on the backs.