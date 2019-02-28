TODAY |

Watch: Fun in canoes, on football pitch for Prince William and Duchess Kate with children in Northern Ireland

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the water overnight during a visit to an adventure playground in Northern Ireland.

The royal couple donned life vests and helmets before getting into canoes and paddling them out into the lake.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned life vests and helmets as they paddled out to the lake in County Fermanagh. Source: Associated Press

William and Kate also showed off their footballing skills on the newly refurbished pitch in Belfast's national football stadium, Windsor Park, before meeting people involved in community football projects.

Before they left they were presented with three small green Northern Ireland home shirts, with the names of their children and the numbers 1, 2 and 3 on the backs.

The Duke and Duchess were visiting the Roscor Youth Village in County Fermanagh, as part of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland, where they will be focusing on working with young people and examining initiatives to encourage childhood development and improved physical and mental health.

William and Kate showed off their ball-handling skills on the newly refurbished Windsor Park stadium in Belfast. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45
Cohen made a series of damning allegations around the 2016 Presidential election.

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer tells Congress President a 'racist,' a 'conman' and a 'cheat'

Watch: Large rat rescued after becoming stuck in German manhole cover

'Sickening crunch' as man finds tooth in plane meal on flight from Wellington

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes in dramatic escalation of Kashmir dispute