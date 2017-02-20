Watch: Frozen slabs tumble past ice climber as waterfall melts

An adventurer's helmet camera has recorded his terrifying ordeal dodging slabs of ice tumbling past him as a frozen waterfall above melted.

Daniel Kollmann uploaded the video to YouTube last week and it has had more than 46,000 views.

Mr Kollman used picks and ropes to climb a frozen mountain river but timing was against him as it began to crumble around him.

First, avalanche-type ice is seen falling vertically below where he is perched and soon huge boulders of ice tumble down.

He calls out in Italian to a fellow climber before taking shelter on a rock platform.