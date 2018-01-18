Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

A lawsuit has been filed over a boat crash in Oregon last year which saw those on board the smaller vessel forced to leap into the water for safety.

The incident took place on the Columbia River near Hammond in the northwestern state on August 12.

The Daily Astorian reports Bryan Maess, Christopher McMahon and Roni Durham were aboard the six-metre boat when they noticed the much larger 9.4-metre boat speed towards them.

The can be seen in the video footage frantically trying to get the attention of the skipper - Martin Lee Larsen, 75 - but fail to do so, forcing the trio to leap overboard.

The lawsuit alleges Larsen was distracted by his cell phone at the time.