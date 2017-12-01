Watch: Frightened deer bolts through hallway at school in the US

 

Startled students jumped out of the way as the deer flew out the door.
The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.

LIVE: Neil Wagner on fire for Black Caps as Windies begin to crumble after lunch

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:23
3
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

4
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Dame Susan Devoy calls Winston Peters 'obnoxious', says he once told her to lose weight

5

Fonterra to pay $183m to French food giant over 2013 botulism scare

01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.


03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.


 
