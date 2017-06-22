 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Fresh footage emerges of chaos following London's Westminster bridge terror attack

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fresh footage of the emergency effort at one of London's largest trauma hospitals following the Westminster terrorist attack has been released.

Behind the scenes images show what happened at the hospitals around the city in the wake of the March 22 attack.
Source: 9News

Behind the scenes images and video reveal the emergency effort at St Mary's Hospital as it was overwhelmed with an influx innocent civilians injured in UK man Khalid Masood's car rampage along Westminster Bridge footpath on March 22.

Most confronting is footage of the man responsible for the attack, Masood, as the first person through the doors of St Mary's emergency department after being shot by police.

He did not survive.

St Mary's Hospital is just 6km from Westminster and, as one of London's four major trauma hospitals, was the first point of call for many of those injured in the attack.

Five people died in the Westminster attack, and much of the new hospital footage has been described as too graphic to show.

Related

UK and Europe

1 NEWS

As it happened: Five dead, over 40 injured after Westminster terror attack
1 NEWS

Raw video: Woman jumps into River Thames to escape car driven by Westminster terror attacker

01:14
Sadiq Khan moved to reassure the people of London, saying it remains one of the safest cities in the world.

Donald Trump Jr slammed for 'goading' London mayor on Twitter after Westminster terror attack

01:14
Sadiq Khan moved to reassure the people of London, saying it remains one of the safest cities in the world.

'We stand together' - London Mayor praises police bravery in reaction to Westminster attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

06:26
1
The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

2

All Whites crash to defeat against Mexico in Confederations Cup thriller

00:19
3
Luckily another diner noticed the brazen kidnapping attempt and chased the man down.

Watch: Man attempts to kidnap toddler at South African restaurant, before being chased down by boy's angry father


00:22
4
The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.

Maroons snatch Origin II from NSW at the death with clinical team try - before ice-cool Thurston slots the game winning kick

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ