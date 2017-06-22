Watch: Fresh footage emerges of chaos following London's Westminster bridge terror attack

Fresh footage of the emergency effort at one of London's largest trauma hospitals following the Westminster terrorist attack has been released.

Behind the scenes images and video reveal the emergency effort at St Mary's Hospital as it was overwhelmed with an influx innocent civilians injured in UK man Khalid Masood's car rampage along Westminster Bridge footpath on March 22.

Most confronting is footage of the man responsible for the attack, Masood, as the first person through the doors of St Mary's emergency department after being shot by police.

He did not survive.

St Mary's Hospital is just 6km from Westminster and, as one of London's four major trauma hospitals, was the first point of call for many of those injured in the attack.