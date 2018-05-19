 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Fresh eruptions in Hawaii send huge geyser of lava into the sky, towering over homes

share

Source:

Associated Press

Experts remained flummoxed today about when Hawaii's Kilauea volcano will calm down.

More explosive eruptions from the Kilauea volcano are expected after rocks the size of household appliances were hurled into the air.
Source: Jamal_bear / Snapchat

The volcano exploded at its summit yesterday, sending ash and rocks thousands of feet into the sky.

Scientists said the eruption was the most powerful in recent days, though it probably lasted only a few minutes.

It came after the volcano had sent lava flows into neighbourhoods 40 kilometers to the east of the summit and destroyed at least 26 homes since May 3.

County civil defense officials today reported a new lava vent in the area — the 22nd such fissure.

More explosive eruptions from the summit are anticipated.

"Trying to understand when a volcano is going to stop erupting is nearly impossible, because the processes driving that fall below the surface and we can't see them." said volcanologist Janine Krippner of Concord University in West Virginia.

She noted that authorities have been able to usher people to safety.

"If nobody warned people, and tourists were all over the place, that would have been devastating with those large rocks flying out — those are deadly," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration extended a restriction on aircraft from entering the airspace up to 30,000 feet above sea level. The prohibition applies to a 8-kilometer radius around the crater.

Yesterday's eruption did not affect the Big Island's two largest airports in Hilo and in Kailua-Kona.

The greatest ongoing hazard is the ongoing lava flows and hot, toxic gases spewing from open fissure vents close to homes and critical infrastructure, said Charles Mandeville of the U.S. Geological Survey's volcano hazards program.

Authorities have been measuring gases, including sulfur dioxide, rising in little puffs from open vents.

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:35
2
rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

3
Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

02:51
4
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

5

Possible thunderstorms for North Island tonight and gales for South Island tomorrow

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot, travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 