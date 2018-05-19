Watch: Fresh eruptions in Hawaii send huge geyser of lava into the sky, towering over homes

Experts remained flummoxed today about when Hawaii's Kilauea volcano will calm down.

The volcano exploded at its summit yesterday, sending ash and rocks thousands of feet into the sky.

Scientists said the eruption was the most powerful in recent days, though it probably lasted only a few minutes.

It came after the volcano had sent lava flows into neighbourhoods 40 kilometers to the east of the summit and destroyed at least 26 homes since May 3.

County civil defense officials today reported a new lava vent in the area — the 22nd such fissure.

More explosive eruptions from the summit are anticipated.

"Trying to understand when a volcano is going to stop erupting is nearly impossible, because the processes driving that fall below the surface and we can't see them." said volcanologist Janine Krippner of Concord University in West Virginia.

She noted that authorities have been able to usher people to safety.

"If nobody warned people, and tourists were all over the place, that would have been devastating with those large rocks flying out — those are deadly," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration extended a restriction on aircraft from entering the airspace up to 30,000 feet above sea level. The prohibition applies to a 8-kilometer radius around the crater.

Yesterday's eruption did not affect the Big Island's two largest airports in Hilo and in Kailua-Kona.

The greatest ongoing hazard is the ongoing lava flows and hot, toxic gases spewing from open fissure vents close to homes and critical infrastructure, said Charles Mandeville of the U.S. Geological Survey's volcano hazards program.