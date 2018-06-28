Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

Source:Instagram/ maevacoach
French fitness instructor Maeva Groubier has incorporated the haka in her warm-up regime, performing the dance as hundreds of her followers mimicked her actions in Paris yesterday.
Hundreds of people filled joined in near the the Paris landmark La Defense as Groubier led them through her exercise program.
"Haka before strong Zumba, for maximum energy – power to launch the challenge, be strong," Groubier posted online.
The Zumba instructor posted the video on social media last night.
