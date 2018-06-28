 

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

French fitness instructor Maeva Groubier has incorporated the haka in her warm-up regime, performing the dance as hundreds of her followers mimicked her actions in Paris yesterday.

Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.
Source: Instagram/ maevacoach

Hundreds of people filled joined in near the the Paris landmark La Defense as Groubier led them through her exercise program.

"Haka before strong Zumba, for maximum energy – power to launch the challenge, be strong," Groubier posted online.

The Zumba instructor posted the video on social media last night.

