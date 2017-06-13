Watch: French drivers left astounded after seeing riderless 'ghost bike' travelling along motorway

French motorists were stunned to see a motorbike driving along a busy motorway apparently without a driver.

Video footage filmed by another motorist shows the bike driving on it's own in a straight line down a busy section of the A4 motorway just outside of Paris.

It carries on for at least a minute in the clip.

Don't call Ghost Busters just yet, however, as it's not quite as mysterious as sounds.

It's thought the bike rolled on on its own after crash seconds earlier, reports Le Parisien.