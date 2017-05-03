Watch: Freak 'dust devil' rips across football pitch, pushing goal posts around in its powerful vortex

A 'dust devil' tore through a Norwegian town, throwing around metal football goalposts and veering dangerously close to children.

Jostein Eikanger filmed the footage last Saturday, reported local news station NRK.

It appeared in the car park of a school in Lillehammer, and can be seen in the footage moving towards the playing field.

It hits a young boy before pushing metal football goalposts around in circular motion.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said a dust devil is generated from the area just above ground level, being heated by the sun.

"A passing gust of wind then twists the rising air. It continues to grow into a spinning funnel," he said.