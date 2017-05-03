 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Freak 'dust devil' rips across football pitch, pushing goal posts around in its powerful vortex

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 'dust devil' tore through a Norwegian town, throwing around metal football goalposts and veering dangerously close to children.

A witness captured footage of the bizarre phenomenon in Lillehammer, Norway.
Source: NRK/Jostein Eikanger

Jostein Eikanger filmed the footage last Saturday, reported local news station NRK. 

It appeared in the car park of a school in Lillehammer, and can be seen in the footage moving towards the playing field. 

It hits a young boy before pushing metal football goalposts around in circular motion. 

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said a dust devil is generated from the area just above ground level, being heated by the sun.

"A passing gust of wind then twists the rising air. It continues to grow into a spinning funnel," he said.

"They are short lived and only extend up to at most a couple of hundred metres," he said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Lockdown at Auckland school lifted after police swoop on area in hunt for bank robber

00:44
2
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

00:40
3
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:22
4
Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.

Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

00:23
5
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ