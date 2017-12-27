 

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

Source:

AAP

Giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rain are lashing southeast Queensland as supercells reportedly damage homes.

Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.
Source: Facebook/Sara Hughes

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents from the Central Highlands down to the NSW border to brace for the storms yesterday evening.

Hailstones the size of golf and cricket balls were reported southwest of Toowoomba yesterday afternoon while a 111km/h gust was observed at St George.

Higgins Storm Chasing, live streaming west of Towoomba, urged residents to take cover after receiving reports of property being damaged by a tornado near Kingaroy.

"Twister at Hivesville Qld, tore trees apart put them through shed walls," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"Ankle deep with marble size hail. Fences all over the farm torn apart and down. Starting to get dark unable to check all fences and livestock."

The BoM could not confirm reports of the tornado but had received reports of a roof being torn off a home near Cecil Plains while heavy winds snapped power poles.

The wind speeds needed to cause such damage would be close to 120km/h, BoM senior forecaster Jonty Hall said.


