Watch: 'Forgive me everyone' - mother-of-two makes heart-breaking farewell from burning London building over Snapchat

A woman trapped in a fire in a residential block in London sent a Snapchat message to say goodbye to friends and family.

The unidentified mother-of-two was on the 23rd block of Grenfell Tower in west London when a fire broke out and quickly engulfed the building.

A friend of the woman shows ITV news the video, she says the woman is praying in Arabic and saying "the whole building is burning."

"She is saying goodbye to everyone. You cant see anything because it is all smoke."

The 30-year-old woman had her two children with her when the fire started. It is not yet known if she made it out of the building.

The cause of the London fire is yet to be determined.