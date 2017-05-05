Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

The Footy Show host Erin Molan has confronted infidelity rumours live on air, after being "dragged" into a high-profile domestic dispute between another celebrity couple.

On last night's show, Ms Molan said she would try and "get through this without getting emotional".

Ms Molan said she was "devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation", after rumours circulated of an affair with celebrity accountant husband Anthony Bell.

Ms Molan, who is engaged to a policeman, was accused by former TV travel presenter Kelly Landry of having an "odd" relationship with Mr Bell, according to the Daily Mail.

Through a quivering voice, she spoke of the difficult time her, her fiance, and her family were facing due to the infidelity rumours, "particularly given the insinuation of an inappropriate relationship."

"I can assure you there is not one iota of truth to any of this speculation."

Co-host Paul Vautin later said to the audience: "I wish the people would leave her alone, she deserves some respect."

Ms Landry is seeking an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), in court, aganst Mr Bell.

Molan's fiance breaches NSW police rules by making sttement supporting Bell

Her tearful account came 24 hours after it was revealed Molan's police officer fiance breached NSW Police policies by making a statement about domestic violence allegations in support of Mr Bell.

Detective Senior Constable Sean Ogilvy gave evidence at the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday in the AVO hearing against Bell.

A couple of days earlier, Molan was forced to deny an affair with Bell after the court heard his now-estranged wife Kelly Landry had confronted him about their relationship.

Mr Ogilvy's appearance as a defence witness was brief but he confirmed under cross-examination that he'd been "counselled" at work about a statement he made in January for Bell's legal team.

Molan and Bell were crew mates in the 2016 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, and the court previously heard Landry sent her husband a text message on December 28, the day of their record-breaking win, saying" I know about Erin. Just saw her run to you."

By the end of the day their marriage was over and in early January police applied for the AVO on Landry's behalf after she went to them for advice.