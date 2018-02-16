 

Watch: Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz makes first court appearance

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, suspected Florida high school shooter 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz made his first appearance in court today. 

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Source: Reuters

He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. 

Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird' and a 'loner' even by his friends

A Florida judge has ordered he will be held without bond on 17 counts of murder. Cruz's attorney did not contest the order and had her arm around him during the brief court appearance.

It is alleged he took an AR-15 into Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and began gunning down people.

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting. 

The state of Flordia still has the death penalty, with 348 offenders currently on death row, according to Florida Department of Corrections. 

