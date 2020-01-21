TODAY |

Watch: Flooding and damage at coastal tourist town as deadly storm hits Spain

Source:  Associated Press

Heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds are lashing many parts of Spain, causing at least three deaths.

Businesses were flooded and debris was strewn across the streets. Source: Associated Press

The storm has forced the closure of Alicante airport and some 30 roads in the eastern region. Five provinces are on top alert.

A man died in the northern province of Leon when he was run over by a car as he tried to put snow chains on his own vehicle.

Another man died the same day after being hit by a roof slate blown off by winds in the central town of Pedro Bernado.

A homeless woman was found dead after sleeping outside during the storm in the eastern town of Gandia.

The storm damaged property on the seafronts of Javea, Gandia and other towns.

