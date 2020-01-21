Watch: Flooding and damage at coastal tourist town as deadly storm hits Spain

Heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds are lashing many parts of Spain, causing at least three deaths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The storm has forced the closure of Alicante airport and some 30 roads in the eastern region. Five provinces are on top alert.

A man died in the northern province of Leon when he was run over by a car as he tried to put snow chains on his own vehicle.

Another man died the same day after being hit by a roof slate blown off by winds in the central town of Pedro Bernado.

A homeless woman was found dead after sleeping outside during the storm in the eastern town of Gandia.