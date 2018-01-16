Watch: Flash grenades and flares fly as protests erupt outside Greek parliament

Protesters clashed with police outside the Greek parliament on yesterday, as lawmakers voted to approved more painful austerity measures.

During the vote on the more than 1,500-page bill, police engaged in brief but intense clashes with demonstrators throwing rocks, flash grenades and flares.

Protesters also sprayed police with red paint outside the parliament building as some 20,000 people marched in anti-government rallies in the capital and Greece's second largest city, Thessaloniki.

Police used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators on the steps of the parliament building.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

The reforms approved by 154-141 votes include tougher conditions for unions to call strikes, speedier property foreclosures, and cuts in family benefits.