Watch as five-year-old son of slain Indiana police officer is given guard of honour by dad's colleagues on return to school

The five-year-old son of an Indiana police officer who was killed while on duty has been given a special welcome back to school by his father’s colleagues.
Footage shows Dakota Pitts walking with a police past a line of his father’s colleagues, who stand solemnly, to the school gates.
He waves to someone off camera before he is presented with a shirt and badge from another Terre Haute police officer.
Dakota’s father, Rob, was killed while on duty on May 4.
