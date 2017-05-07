 

Watch: Five injured as crew scramble to safety during severe turbulence on AirAsia X flight

An AirAsia X flight was heading to Malaysia when it encountered "severe turbulence", the budget carrier said.

Terrifying footage shows flight attendants laying sprawled across the cabin floor after turbulence hits the Air Asia X flight.
Source: Facebook/Jonathan Liaw

Footage emerged of air stewards, who can be heard asking each other if they are okay and warning possibly injured crew to secure themselves.

The video shows cabin crew lying amongst food trays with the sound of crying in the background.

On Thursday, the Air Asia X Flight D7 377 was flying from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, with 291 passengers and 11 crew on board, when it hit the severe turbulence mid-flight.

The plane, an Airbus A330 – 300, continued on to land safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

"Five injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the airport upon landing," Air Asia X said in a statement.

"All other passengers were attended to by ground staff and provided with necessary assistance."

The airline has yet to comment on the extent of the injuries received by passengers and crew.

Only last week a Russian Aeroflot flight made the news after severe turbulence resulted in the injury of 27 on board.

The flight from Moscow to Bangkok was a bumpy one today.
Source: Reuters

