Watch: Five injured as crew scramble to safety during severe turbulence on AirAsia X flight

An AirAsia X flight was heading to Malaysia when it encountered "severe turbulence", the budget carrier said.

Footage emerged of air stewards, who can be heard asking each other if they are okay and warning possibly injured crew to secure themselves.

The video shows cabin crew lying amongst food trays with the sound of crying in the background.

On Thursday, the Air Asia X Flight D7 377 was flying from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, with 291 passengers and 11 crew on board, when it hit the severe turbulence mid-flight.

The plane, an Airbus A330 – 300, continued on to land safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

"Five injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the airport upon landing," Air Asia X said in a statement.

"All other passengers were attended to by ground staff and provided with necessary assistance."

The airline has yet to comment on the extent of the injuries received by passengers and crew.