Watch: First video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress being driven to the wedding

This is the first video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress, leaving her home near Windsor and setting off in a vehicle, accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland.

The bride was captured in the car with her mother.
Source: BBC

She was expected to arrive at the castle in around 25 minutes, where her groom Prince Harry, his best man Prince William and 600 invited guests will be waiting on her.

Of course she's being given away by Prince Charles in the absence of her father Thomas Markle, after his recent heart attack.

Follow the wedding on our live stream at 1 NEWS.

