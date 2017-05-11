Watch: First look at David Beckham in new Guy Ritchie film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

When it comes to acting, director Guy Ritchie has his friend David Beckham's back.

Along with actor Charlie Hunnam, the pair walked the red carpet at the London premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword today and Ritchie praised Beckham's acting chops.

"I honestly think David is a really good actor and he is a natural performer, used him in Man from U.N.C.L.E. and just felt the next step on the evolutionary ladder was for him to have a speaking part," said Ritchie of the ex-soccer player.

Beckham, who was joined at the premiere by his eldest son Brooklyn, was equally as complimentary about the experience of working with Ritchie.

"Working with him, it is like a big community, it is a big family. People that are in the cast are people that are either mates or people he has worked with in the past or stuff like that," he said.

"It makes a big difference when you're on set. It is very relaxed and enjoyable," he said, adding that Brooklyn is the only one of his four children to have seen the movie so far.