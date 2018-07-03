Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The first images of the youth football team who had been trapped in a Thai cave with their coach for more than a week shows the boys talking and asking what day it is.

On the footage released on the Thai NavySEAL Facebook page, the boys can be heard yelling, "thank you", as the rescuer asks, "how many of you?", to which on of the groups answers, "13".

"They're all alive," another person says.

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts. They ask what day it is. The rescuer tells them "Monday", and that they have been in there for 10 days.

"Many people are coming," the rescuer tells the group. "You are very strong."

Family members of missing Thai boys Source: 1 NEWS

The video was taken from a pool in the cave.

Rescue divers had spent much of the day making preparations for a final push to locate the lost soccer players, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach.