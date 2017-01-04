Watch: Fireworks explode after truck rolls, pinning driver underneath

Source:
A truck full of fireworks put on a spectacular display after a crash sparked the load inside.
The crash occurred in China after the driver crashed and his truck overturned.
He was later rescued by emergency services from underneath the vehicle.
Footage posted today that was captured at the scene of the crash shows firefighters braving the blasts of firecrackers to pull the driver to safety.
According to the BBC, the fireworks exploded for five hours following the crash.
