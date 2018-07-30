 

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

1 NEWS
As massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the US, devastating "firenadoes" are being blamed for them spreading so rapidly.

The fire tornadoes are highly dangerous and form during fierce winds and dry conditions.

Using augmented reality technology, 1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett explained how the towering spirals are created.

"It's all about the heat, these massive fires generating intense heat along the ground and as many of us may remember from science classes hot air rises.

"However, as it moves up it leaves a void below it and that gets filled by more air sucked in from every direction.

"That continuous action creates rotation, a twisting motion, the more pulled in the faster it moves and the taller it gets," Corbett explained.

Perhaps there most dangerous aspect is how they cause fire to spread.

"These "firenadoes" pick up burning embers, ash and debris, sucking them often hundreds of metres into the air.

"Then they hurl them back to ground, often jumping fire lines and starting new fires away from the main one," Corbett said.

Nearly 60 large fires are burning out of control across 14 states, the worst in California where eight major blazes are raging.

A state of emergency has been declared and the flames are blamed for six deaths so far with at least seven people still missing.

A New Zealander living in the fire-ravaged city of Redding in Northern California says she drove away from her home as a "massive cloud of orange" got closer. 

Karina Paige was among 40,000 people who've been forced to evacuate as swirling wildfires roared through Redding, north of San Francisco.

Twelve-thousand firefighters are battling flames across California which are blamed for six deaths so far, with at least seven people still missing.

The fire continues to rage, taking out whole neighbourhoods.

Ms Paige told 1 NEWS via Skype that her husband was away but her told her to hose the property and roof.

Then the power went off and the fire turned. 

"I'm on my own, the power's off. I'm seeing this massive cloud of orange coming closer to the house," she said. 

"And then the next minute my father-in-law and my brother-in-law, they just basically came and they said 'we can see the fire, it's a quarter of a mile from your house. Get out now'."

Many people no longer have homes to return to, but Ms Paige is one of the lucky ones.

"Just seeing the first neighbour's house, burnt to the ground on the corner. Then I walked around and saw our house was fine, and looked around and another neighbour's house burnt to the ground. Very, very sad," she said.

She described the scene as like Armageddon.

A state of emergency has been declared as forecast high temperatures and strong winds threaten to inflame the crisis. 

And it's not just California affected as massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the United States.

Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states, burning one million acres of land.

But the worst hit is California where eight major blazes are raging out of control.

Between 30 and 40 Kiwi firefighters will be heading over to join the battle in California.

Firefighters are working in extremely challenging conditions - temperatures over 40 degrees, and fierce winds which are sparking "fire tornadoes".

These are towering spirals of fire, fuelled by ambient air, rising quickly into the atmosphere, and sending embers, burning debris, even cars, flying.

Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states. Source: 1 NEWS
A driver has been injured and three cars damaged by a man hurling large chunks of concrete at vehicles in Brisbane.

Witnesses say a man on a median strip threw "large objects" at cars travelling into the city along Beaudesert Road at Moorooka this morning.

Three cars were hit, shattering their windscreens and damaging their front ends. One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now hunting for the man, who could be jailed for up to two years if he's caught and convicted.

