Watch: Firefighters rescue trembling dog stranded on frozen creek

A dog has been rescued by firefighters after becoming stranded on a frozen creek in Oklahoma today.

Luckily for the trembling pooch a passing firefighter noticed it sitting out on the ice in Oklahoma.
Luckily for the scared pooch a passing firefighter noticed it sitting out on the ice, saying that it appeared to be "patiently waiting for rescue."

The firefighter notified his colleagues and they sprang into action, using an inflatable yellow raft to scoot over the ice to the black dog.

Upon reaching the dog they pulled it into the raft and made their way back to the safety of the shoreline.

"The mission statement of the Tulsa Fire Department is to protect life - whether that's an animal's life or a person's life," Captain Justin Flake of the Tulsa Fire Department told Newson6.


