Watch: Firefighters rescue riders stuck on roller coaster in US

Associated Press

Firefighters helped to rescue riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park overnight.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no one was hurt after the department tweeted about its emergency response.

The cars were stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track.

It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster.

Firefighters were assisting others.

