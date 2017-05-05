 

Watch: Firefighters rescue riders stuck on roller coaster in US

Associated Press

No one was hurt when an Oklahoma City amusement park roller coaster ride came to a stop on its tracks.
Source: Associated Press

01:07
1
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

05:37
2
When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.

Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
4
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:48
5
Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.

'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
