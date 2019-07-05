Watch: Firefighters dodge exploding rockets as US fireworks store goes up in flames

Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the United States' Independence Day holiday.

The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show today as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted the fire appeared to spark in a storage unit in the parking lot between the stores.