Watch: Firefighters battle large blaze engulfing historic Glasgow building

A major fire that ravaged the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighbouring properties and led to several evacuations.

Officials said this morning that there was extensive damage to the renowned Mackintosh Building, which was undergoing an extensive restoration after it was badly damaged by another fire in 2014.

Flames and smoke slowed efforts by more than 120 firefighters to put out the blaze that started late yesterday night. Extensive damage was reported at a nearby nightclub as well.

Firefighters remained on the scene today to try and prevent further damage.

The cause was not immediately clear.