Watch: 'Filthy piece of toerag' – Boris Johnson savaged by feisty constituent

A pensioner has called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "toerag" on television in Mr Johnson's own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The pensioner, whose name was not given, was shown telling Sky News' Sophy Ridge after the reporter mentioned Johnson: "Don't you ever mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag."

Hundreds of thousands have viewed the clip and the hashtag #FilthyPieceOfToerag has trended in the UK.

The Prime Minister will be contesting his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election where he will be facing Labour's Iraqi-born candidate Ali Milani.

In the 2017 election, when Labour out-performed expectations, Johnson's majority halved to 5,034.

In 2017, Labour's Vincent Lo gained 13.6 per cent in the constituency.