Watch: 'Filthy piece of toerag' – Boris Johnson savaged by feisty constituent

Associated Press
A pensioner has called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "toerag" on television in Mr Johnson's own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The pensioner, whose name was not given, was shown telling Sky News' Sophy Ridge after the reporter mentioned Johnson: "Don't you ever mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag."

Hundreds of thousands have viewed the clip and the hashtag #FilthyPieceOfToerag has trended in the UK.

The Prime Minister will be contesting his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election where he will be facing Labour's Iraqi-born candidate Ali Milani.

In the 2017 election, when Labour out-performed expectations, Johnson's majority halved to 5,034.

In 2017, Labour's Vincent Lo gained 13.6 per cent in the constituency.

Another local resident said when interviewed "I do believe he's the right person for the job. I just think he's got an impossible situation, he's never going to please everyone. He's got to do the best they possibly can and if the people want to leave then that's what he's got trying to do."

The unnamed woman wasn’t afraid to speak her mind when asked about Johnson by Sky’s Sophy Ridge in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Source: APTN
