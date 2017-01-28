 

Watch: Fijian warriors greet The Queen in freezing conditions outside British art exhibition

1 NEWS, Eastern Daily Press

Two Fijian men have braved freezing conditions in Norwich to greet The Queen at an exhibition of South Pacific culture.

Two men dressed in traditional Fijian attire braved freezing conditions to provide a welcome to Her Majesty.
The pair, bare chested and wearing traditional attire, were on guard as The Queen got out of her car in front of packed crowds today.

One of the men was Joe Cokanasiga, who plays rugby for London Irish. 

"It was a bit cold out there but a real experience and honour to be asked to be here - we added some atmosphere to the occasion," he told Sky News.

The exhibit is called Fiji: Art And Life In The Pacific and features the largest number of Fijian artifacts ever seen in Britain. 

