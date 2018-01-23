 

Watch: Fiery aftermath of explosion at Oklahoma drilling rig

Associated Press

US emergency services say five people are missing after an explosion on the rig.
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

Kotex says it's the first two cases it's been made aware of since launching the brand.

Second toxic shock case in a week possibly linked to tampons

The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

Driver trapped in car as surface flooding hits Auckland's North Shore

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the city.


Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

Police are speaking with a woman following this afternoon's incident in Riccarton.

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing

The 58-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.


 
