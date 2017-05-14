Watch: Will Ferrell says he is ready to deliver a baby on an airplane, after gaining honourary doctorate

He's been an actor, TV anchor and now he leaves the University of Southern California with an honorary doctorate.

In Will Ferrell's graduation speech he told fellow graduates that he's ready to deliver a baby on an aeroplane and sung the classic ballad, 'I will always love you' by Whitney Houston.

Family members including his mum, wife and three children attended the ceremony to watch the Hollywood star take the podium.

The speech to graduates from the class of 2017 took around 30 minutes reminiscing on his career dating back to 1990 when he received a degree in sports information journalism from the same university.

He joked about how irrelevant the degree is to him now and said to the laughing crowd, "moments like these made me believe that maybe I was funny to whole groups of people."

Ferrell spoke of movies he's starred in - Get hard, Elf, Old School, Blades of Glory and Anchorman - but explained none of it came easy.

In a rare moment of seriousness he exhorted his audience not to be afraid to pursue their dreams, adding everybody at some point is certain they'll fail.