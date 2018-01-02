Watch: Female Paris police officer attacked by gang in brutal New Year’s Day assault

A female police officer and her colleague were assaulted in a horrific New Year's Day attack in Paris yesterday.

The officer and her partner were called to an address following reports of disorder in Champigny-sur-Marne when the incident occurred, Britain's Daily Mail reports.

In camera footage captured by the gang members, the unidentified police officer can be seen lying on the ground covering her face as she is brutally kicked by her attackers.

The pair were hospitalised with concussion and other injuries but their conditions were not life-threatening.

The footage, which was uploaded to social media by the gang, has sparked outrage across France.

President Emmanuel Macron said: "Those guilty of the cowardly and criminal lynching of police doing their duty on the night of December 31st will be found and punished.